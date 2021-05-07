Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

NYSE:ALB traded down $14.30 on Thursday, reaching $152.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,531,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,599. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.26. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Get Albemarle alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.26.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.