Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Albemarle worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 845,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 349,448 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 13,784.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 289,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 709.8% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after buying an additional 219,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.26.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $152.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.63. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

