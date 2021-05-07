Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,758 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $15,839.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,428,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,899,947.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PBYI opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $390.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.39. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 604,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.17.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

