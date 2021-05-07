Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

NYSE ALG opened at $162.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $164.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

In related news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

