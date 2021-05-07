Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $119.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AKAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $110.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares in the company, valued at $746,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 122.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

