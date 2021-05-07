Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the period. Investment House LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $985,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,888 shares of company stock worth $4,871,957. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.