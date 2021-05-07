Aixtron’s (AIXNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64.
Aixtron Company Profile
Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.