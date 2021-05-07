Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a sell rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $153.64 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Analysts predict that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.