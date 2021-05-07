AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,963,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 19,537,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of AIkido Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

