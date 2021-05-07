Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$99.33.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$83.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$86.27. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$69.14 and a 1 year high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.20 billion. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$75.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$187,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,810,425. Insiders have bought 16,361 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,658 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.