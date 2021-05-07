Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.91) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($5.91) per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGIO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $105,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,100. 3.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

