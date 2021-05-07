Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises about 3.2% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,352,000 after purchasing an additional 210,462 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,910,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $242,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.69. 8,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $137.83. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

