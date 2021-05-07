Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.74.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AFYA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

AFYA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 299,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,362. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Afya has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $64.01 million during the quarter. Afya had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Research analysts predict that Afya will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Afya by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Afya by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Afya in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

