Aeon One Day Trading Volume Hits $102,998.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00003884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $36.00 million and approximately $102,998.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.22 or 0.00837368 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

