Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANNSF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lowered Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.37. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $107.91 and a twelve month high of $181.93.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

