AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,577 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,019,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 102,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

PSX stock opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.80. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.