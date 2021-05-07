AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $231.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 254.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

