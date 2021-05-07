AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

