AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $373.42 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $242.22 and a 12 month high of $392.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.49.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

