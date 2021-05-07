AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $119.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

CINF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.