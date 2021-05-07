Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Adyen Company Profile

