Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ADVM traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.78. 3,342,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,425. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at $259,764.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $176,715.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADVM. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.