Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $227.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.35.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $204.16 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $116.76 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day moving average is $166.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

