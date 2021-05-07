ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

NASDAQ:ADTN traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,538. The firm has a market cap of $945.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $19.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is -3,600.00%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADTN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

