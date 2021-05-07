ADTRAN, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of ADTN opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.40.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
