ADTRAN, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ADTN opened at $17.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

