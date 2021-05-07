ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on June 3rd

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.59 on Friday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.