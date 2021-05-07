ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on June 3rd

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.
Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $17.59 on Friday. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.85 million, a P/E ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.60.
ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ADTRAN
ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.
