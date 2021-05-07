Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

AMIGY opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. Admiral Group has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $45.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $2.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 4.59%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

