Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,905. Adient has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $50.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

