adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €340.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €340.00 ($400.00) price target by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

ADS stock opened at €258.80 ($304.47) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €270.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €279.74. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

