AdEx Network (ADX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.18 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $165.95 million and $5.18 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AdEx Network has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00086035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020454 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.93 or 0.00787926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00102252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.39 or 0.09026918 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00046974 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

ADX is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 125,819,933 coins and its circulating supply is 118,677,457 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

