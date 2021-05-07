Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Adaptive Biotechnologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,932. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.53 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day moving average is $51.37. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $33.53 and a 52 week high of $71.25.
In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,732,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,729,566.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 811,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,506,098. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
