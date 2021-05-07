Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,740. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

