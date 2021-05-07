Adam Dewitt Sells 6,000 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $408,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,041.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $107,955.00.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.26 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GRUB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grubhub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Grubhub by 2,496.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Grubhub in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

