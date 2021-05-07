Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) PT Raised to $48.00 at Truist

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Shares of Acushnet stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 14,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,338. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.61.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.