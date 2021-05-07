Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

