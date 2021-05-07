ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. ACM Research updated its FY 0 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $76.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,952. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Get ACM Research alerts:

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.