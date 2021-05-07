Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,399,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 18.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $76,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.04 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86.

