Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $508,000 Stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) by 56.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 55,392 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSM. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KSM stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

