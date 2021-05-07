Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) by 45.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,581 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

