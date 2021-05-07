ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.66.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

