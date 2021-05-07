Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ACHL) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

ACHL opened at $14.29 on Monday. Achilles Therapeutics plc American Depositary Shares has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

