Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Upgraded to “Outperform” by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.30. 71,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,322. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.23.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Accolade in the first quarter valued at $111,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.