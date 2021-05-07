Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Announces Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACCD traded down $3.96 on Thursday, reaching $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACCD shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

