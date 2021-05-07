Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lessened by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 166,451 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $89,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.06.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $119.33. 87,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,613. The stock has a market cap of $211.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total transaction of $64,887.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

