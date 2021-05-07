Aave Price Up 3.1% This Week (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, Aave has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and $511.86 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can now be bought for $458.05 or 0.00782415 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00087087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00063865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00101578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,114.83 or 0.08736937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044964 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,488,046 coins. Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

