Aaron Wealth Advisors Makes New $235,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOG. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

IVOG stock opened at $199.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $118.25 and a 12 month high of $207.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.15.

