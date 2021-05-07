AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,005. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $81.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average is $68.99.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Asbjornson sold 19,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,236,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398 over the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

