A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 244,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,379. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

