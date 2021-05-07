8,472 Shares in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $153.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Argus increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

