7,550 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) Acquired by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

NYSEARCA DSEP opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.18. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.